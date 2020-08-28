Blackpink and Selena Gomez Drip-Drop Their Ice-Cold Collab ‘Ice Cream’

Blackpink in Selena Gomez’s area! The K-pop group have officially dropped its hotly anticipated collaboration with the singer-actor-chef, “Ice Cream,” along with a music video. Both the song and video are delicious bubblegum pop, and feature Selena and Blackpink sporting tennis rackets, serving ice cream (duh), and playing with a golden retriever. It’s the second single off Blackpink’s upcoming Korean-language debut Blackpink: The Album, following “How You Like That.” The album, out October 2, contains over 10 tracks total, according to label YG Entertainment, and that’s about all we know for now. As collabs go, Blackpink’s meetup with Gomez follows the group’s feature on Lady Gaga’s song “Sour Candy,” along with their Dua Lipa collab “Kiss and Make Up,” which also makes a reappearance on Lipa’s remix album Club Future Nostalgia today after originally coming out in 2018. Do your record-breaking thing, Blinks.