Brad Pitt Has a New Girlfriend and We’re Just Happy He’s Happy

Brad Pitt Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Wow, didn’t think we’d have to find out this way, but internet boyfriend Brad Pitt has a new IRL girlfriend, “Page Six” has confirmed. The 56-year-old actor was spotted with 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski arriving at an airport on the outskirts of Paris from L.A. on Wednesday, August 26. The masked couple then went to Pitt’s (and Angelina Jolie’s) chateau in the south of France. It’s exactly what would happen in a Y/N fanfiction. The world wracked by a plague, but you’re wrapped in Brad Pitt’s sculptor’s arms tucked away in a French castle. “Page Six” sources put it a little less romantically, saying, “They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together.” Anyway, while this personal betrayal feels brand-new, it turns out the couple has been dating for something like nine months. The Daily Mail found photos of Pitt and Poturalski together at Kanye West’s Hollywood Bowl concert back in November 2019. That’s pre-pandemic, right around the time we all started obsessing over Brad and all his exes. Do you remember that photo of him and Jennifer Aniston? Feels like ages ago. Though he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been publicly separated for four years, custody battles for their six kids (and their French chateau) have delayed their divorce. Text your group chats, call your mom, stare wistfully out of a window: Brad Pitt is spoken for.