So, Fun Twist, Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is Married

Photo: Christopher Jue/Getty Images

We’re going to need a lot of mac and cheese to fully process this: Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, the 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, is reportedly married but in an open relationship with her 68-year-old husband. “Page Six” reports that Poturalski has been married to prominent German restaurateur Roland Mary for about eight years, and the couple share a young son, Emil, together. Call it modern, call it weird, call it a slap in the face to Angelina Jolie, but sources say that Pitt and Poturalski actually met at one of Mary’s restaurants in Berlin while Pitt was doing a press tour for his Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood role in August 2019, and the couple were subsequently spotted hanging out at a Kanye West concert in Los Angeles three months later. When contacted by the Daily Mail to confirm his wife’s relationship with Pitt (which has now reached the “gallivanting around the south of France” stage), Mary said “no comment” and hung up. In his defense, we’d assume nobody would be too chatty if their wife started dating Brad Pitt.