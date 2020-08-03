Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bradley Cooper is reportedly in talks to join director Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming drama, and, even better, his commute is going to be a breeze. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the A Star Is Born actor has joined the ensemble for PTA’s as-yet unnamed coming-of-age film, which will reportedly following multiple storylines intersecting at “a high school student who is also a successful child actor” living in 1970s San Fernando Valley. Anderson has famously visited the locale before, specifically in Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Punch-Drunk Love.

Much like all films hoping to enter production in 2020, the movie, now at MGM, is currently expected start production this fall, COVID-19 quarantine guidelines permitting. While there’s currently no information about Bradley Cooper’s character, we’re feeling, hmm, let’s see, Hollywood diva costar or concerned English teacher. Washed-up volleyball coach? Stage mom’s new boyfriend? Whatever his fate, we can’t imagine anyone in the Valley has it worse than poor Mr. Woodcock, though we’d love to see PTA try.