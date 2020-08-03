the industry

Bradley Cooper May Join Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’70s Child Actor Drama, Probably as an Adult

By
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bradley Cooper is reportedly in talks to join director Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming drama, and, even better, his commute is going to be a breeze. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the A Star Is Born actor has joined the ensemble for PTA’s as-yet unnamed coming-of-age film, which will reportedly following multiple storylines intersecting at “a high school student who is also a successful child actor” living in 1970s San Fernando Valley. Anderson has famously visited the locale before, specifically in Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Punch-Drunk Love.

Much like all films hoping to enter production in 2020, the movie, now at MGM, is currently expected start production this fall, COVID-19 quarantine guidelines permitting. While there’s currently no information about Bradley Cooper’s character, we’re feeling, hmm, let’s see, Hollywood diva costar or concerned English teacher. Washed-up volleyball coach? Stage mom’s new boyfriend? Whatever his fate, we can’t imagine anyone in the Valley has it worse than poor Mr. Woodcock, though we’d love to see PTA try.

Sources

THR

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Bradley Cooper May Be Joining PTA’s ’70s Child Actor Drama