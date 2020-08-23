Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

We’re sorry that you seem to be confused, so we’re happy to clear things up for you: yes, Brandy and Monica will be facing off in next week’s Verzuz Battle on Monday, August 31. “Get ready for the queens!,” the official announcement of the event proclaimed on Twitter. The singers, forever joined in our collective musical memory by their iconic 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine,” will be going head-to-head once again, not over one single, solitary, two-timing boyfriend, but over who has the most excellent hits.

The duo will be trading off songs live from Tyler Perry Studios on the Verzuz Instagram account and Apple Music next Monday at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Brandy, of course, recently dropped her seventh studio album B7, her first in eight years, on Friday, July 31. So, yeah, if that boy wasn’t torn before…