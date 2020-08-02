Britney Spears’s Father Rebukes #FreeBritney Conspiracy Theorists

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

With Britney Spears’s longstanding conservatorship ordeal going into its twelfth year, her father and sole legal conservator, Jamie Spears, isn’t taking kindly to the conspiratorial nature surrounding the #FreeBritney movement of late. In a new interview with Page Six, Jamie pushed back against the villainous label that fans have branded him in recent months, saying that it’s a “joke” if people believe he’s acting out of financial or emotional malice to his daughter. “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he explained. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.” In response to reports and rumors that he has been stealthily stealing money from Britney’s estate, Jamie issued a strong denial. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. “How the hell would I steal something?” he said. “I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Britney’s conservatorship, which began in February 2008 following her very public breakdown, has received increased media attention over the past few weeks due to varying factors. In a rare interview in July, Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, said that she’s “always wanted to get out of” her conservatorship, which reportedly grants Jamie access to sign off on “every major decision she makes” from business, to health, to voting, and marriage. “It’s very frustrating to have,” Bryan explained. “Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.” Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also defended her in a July social media post, calling Britney a “badass.” Additionally, Britney’s quarterly conservatorship hearing, scheduled for July 24, was postponed due to Zoom-bombing fans.