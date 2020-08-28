Each TikToker faces up to $2,000 in fines and up to one year in jail. Photo: fupp/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Los Angeles city attorney Mark Feuer is cracking down on pandemic parties in the Hollywood Hills, starting with TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray. “We allege these hosts have been incredibly irresponsible with a highly infectious disease spreading and parties banned because of it, and we allege they violated the law,” Feuer said in a press conference. Each TikToker has been charged with violating the local emergency order and a citation for a noise ordinance. They face up to a year in jail and up to a $2,000 fine. “If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public-health crisis, you should be modeling great behavior best practices for all of us, rather than brazenly violating the law and then posting videos about it, as we allege happened here,” Feuer went in. On August 19, the city shut off the power at Hall and Gray’s Hollywood Hills rental with fellow TikToker Noah Beck, after “several” warnings, citations, and LAPD visits. (One neighbor recalls a SWAT team coming by.) Just a few days prior on August 14, Hall’s 21st birthday party went viral for being packed with influencers, no masks in sight. The LAPD arrived on the scene to alleged shots fired and also had to shut that one down. No gun was found.

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer – in a crackdown on party houses – will announce criminal charges stemming from recent parties in the Hollywood Hills, including those hosted by TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray. Posted by L.A. City Attorney's Office on Friday, August 28, 2020

Bryce Hall is gaining charges like TikTok followers. While on a road trip in Texas this May, he was arrested and charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, along with Sway bro Jaden Hossler, who was in possession of 4 to 400 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group two (which could be … a few things), and possession of two to four ounces of weed. Hall was released on a $5,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. Insider reports that many first-time offenders are able to avoid penalties by maintaining a clean record while on probation. Has Texas heard from California?