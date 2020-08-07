A New BTS Movie Is Coming to a Theater Near You

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

We have good news and bad news. The good news is BTS is continuing on their path to world domination with the release of their fourth film Break the Silence: The Movie, officially coming out in theaters September 10 and hitting the United States on September 24. The bad news is that it may not be dropping where you live. Funny enough, the same pandemic that grounded the boys’ Map of the Soul 7 World Tour in April, has also shut down movie theaters across the globe. Directed by Park Jun-soo, the film follows RM, V, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook on their 2019 Love Yourself Tour, a global adventure that sees them on and off the stage. “With unprecedented access, Break the Silence: The Movie travels with BTS throughout the tour, exploring each band member behind the curtain,” a release promises. “Off stage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before.”

Tickets can be purchased directly from the website. For lucky fans, the boys are also re-releasing their last movie, Bring the Soul: The Movie for a limited engagement around the world August 28 – 30, complete with a sneak peek of Break the Silence. Even though the coronavirus rerouted their tour this year, BTS has filled the summer for their fans. In June, they broke a Guiness World Record with their virtual concert. Now, we get a new single and a movie release? It’s simply what the stans deserve.