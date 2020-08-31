BTS Earns Their First Billboard No. 1 on Jungkook’s Birthday

Okay, now do the “WAP” dance. Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage

Yoongi said he wanted a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, so BTS went and got a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The boys top this week’s chart with their first all-English-language single, “Dynamite,” after hitting No. 4 in March with “On.” (Which, by the way, just made them the first South Korean act to win Best Pop Video at the VMAs.) Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Suga, RM, and Jungkook are the first all–South Korean group to top the Hot 100, too. To make the success even sweeter, it’s already September 1, Jungkook’s birthday, in Seoul. Don’t mind the Army, they’re just going wild celebrating real quick. “Dynamite” blew past Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” now at No. 2 after two weeks and Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk, now at No. 3. DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Rich falls back to No. 4, and “Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd rounds out the top five. Pretty much the good parts of summer 2020 summed up.

Between its 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 units sold, “Dynamite” has the biggest debut since Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” in 2017. And we all remember the drama that led up to that. Between the music video, which currently has over 260,000,000 views, the official “B-side” video, an acoustic remix, an EDM remix, and an instrumental version, the boys basically pulled an “Old Town Road” in about a week. They came, they saw, they conquered, and we jammed.