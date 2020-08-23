BTS Shatters Previously Held YouTube Record With ‘Dynamite’

Photo: YouTube/BTS

If any other boy band started playing with explosives, we’d place a swift, stern call to their management, but when BTS plants “Dynamite,” you know you’re in good hands. According to Billboard, the beloved K-pop group now has the biggest debut of all time on YouTube, after releasing the music video for their first fully English-language single “Dynamite” right after midnight on Friday, August 21.

Per YouTube, the video broke all existing first-day records for a video on the platform, racking up over 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours after it dropped. That record will likely be in place at least until BTS performs the song at the 2020 VMAs next Sunday, August 30, and then that video gets uploading to YouTube for all their fans to obsessively enjoy.