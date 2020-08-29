Cardi B Also Hates Saying ‘Wet and Gushy’

Photo: YouTube

As Vulture noted when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s horny anthem “WAP” premiered earlier this month, the clean version of the song is so much filthier: Wet and gushy? As opposed to wet ass pussy? Eh. At least one of those words can double as a cat. However, despite knowing that the title would need to be edited to ensure radio play, Cardi B told The Kyle and Jackie O Show in a new interview that she greatly dislikes the PG-13 version, which itself was almost changed to something even more basic. “’Wet and gushy.’ Ugh, I don’t even like saying it,” Cardi explained. “I would have had to replace it with, ‘Now from the top, make it drop, bounce that big ol’ booty,’ because that’s the only thing that rhymed. It was really hard for me to clean this song up because nobody could convince me to keep ‘gushy’ because I hate the word ‘gushy.’” There’s an adjective that would be even worse, though. “Like a cringe-y word to me is ‘moist,’” she added. “I hate the word ‘moist.’” Yeah, we veto moist ass pussy.