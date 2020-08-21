A belated gift is still a gift. Photo: C Brandon/Redferns

If you’re still listening to Emotion five years after Carly Rae Jepsen released it, we … are right there with you, and probably out-streaming you. Jepsen has now rewarded the loyal fans of her best project on August 21, 2020 — that’s five years to the day since the album’s North American release — with a deluxe expanded edition featuring two new tracks. The new edition includes “Never Get to Hold You” and “Love Again,” which have floated around the internet since *checks calendar* 2015. Along with the bonus tracks, Jepsen released outtakes EP Emotion Side B in 2016; she also released a full album of B-sides from her followup Dedicated earlier this year, and put out a new quarantine song, “Me and the Boys in the Band,” complete with a socially distanced video just earlier this week. Oh yeah, and she’s already got a quar album in the can. We are fed but never full!