Carly Rae Jepsen Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving, Drops More Quar Music

Remember concerts? Tours? Carly Rae Jepsen does. So she got the band back together for a sweet quarantine-shot music video for new single “Me and the Boys in the Band.” “On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my bandmates who over the years have become my adopted brothers,” Jepsen said in a release. “Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band. Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more. Till then a from home ‘pick me up’ song from all of us to you.” Accompanied by the CRJ Band, Tavish Crowe, Nikola Pesut, Jared Manierka, Adam Siska, Julia Ross, and Sophi Bairley, Carly traipses around her house doing all the top quarantine activities: drinking, sitting, sitting and drinking, and sitting in a bathtub. At least she has a gorgeous wardrobe (and even more stunning Los Angeles backdrops) to spice it up. “The boys in the band” sent in their own jam sessions from garages, yards, and home studios, along with throwback pics from the good ol’ touring days. If the sweet ode to her pals isn’t enough to crack a smile, the beat will do the trick. We already know this queen has recorded an entire album in quarantine. Now, we just wait patiently for it to come and save us.

Related