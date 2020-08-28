Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 43

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods, and 42, has died at the age of 43. The actor’s official Instagram account announced his passing of colon cancer on Friday. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement reads. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” the post continues. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.” Boseman’s publicist Nicki Fioravante also confirmed his passing to the Associated Press.

Born in Anderson, South Carolina, Boseman was know for his turns as Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42, James Brown in 2014’s Get On Up, and Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s Marshall, before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Panther, appearing in the superhero’s titular 2018 film, as well as 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.