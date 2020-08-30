Chadwick Boseman Tribute Becomes Twitter’s Most Liked Tweet of All Time

Photo: Getty Images for MTV

The tweet announcing Chadwick Boseman’s death and honoring his legacy, posted by the actor’s official Twitter account on Friday, is now the most liked tweet in the site’s history. “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King,” Twitter announced on Saturday, “#WakandaForever.” The tweet currently has 6.2 million likes and nearly 3 million retweets and quotes, surpassing the previous record holder, former President Barack Obama’s tweet following the Charlottesville car attack. Twitter has reinstated the Black Panther emoji in honor of Boseman, explaining in a statement that “fans are also working to organize Black Panther Twitter watch parties using #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever, so Twitter has turned the original #BlackPanther emoji back on so fans can watch and talk about his legacy together.” Boseman died of colon cancer on Friday. He was 43.

Most liked Tweet ever.



A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020