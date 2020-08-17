Relax in the Soothing Fires of the Chef’s Table: BBQ Trailer

As someone who has been trapped in a small Brooklyn apartment for five and a half months and counting, I’ve been fantasizing more and more these days about the luxury of sitting in the woods somewhere and just relaxing in front of a big, crackling fire. Netflix, apparently a psychic, just released the trailer for the upcoming four-episode season of Chef’s Table today, and guess what it’s all about? Fire! And smoke! And creating delicious, simple food from both! The season focuses on four barbecue pros — Tootsie Tomanetz from Lexington, Texas; Lennox Hastie from Sydney, Australia; Rosalia Chay Chuc from Yaxunah, Mexico; and Rodney Scott from Charlestown, South Carolina — and the trailer is jam-packed with fire, smoke, and food porn that is as comforting as it is a mouth-watering tease. (If you’re not a meat eater, Hastie also cooks lettuce on the fire.) It’s not exactly a real-life fire in the woods, but hey, I’ll take whatever I can get right now.

Chef’s Table: BBQ debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, September 2.