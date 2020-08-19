Let Cher Volunteer at the Post Office, Dammit

A patriot. Photo: Getty Images

What have you done to help the Postal Service today? (Streaming “Such Great Heights” does not count.) Music and film icon Cher, for her part, looked into volunteering at a post office, because they could sure use the help right now. “Can ppl volunteer at post office ⁉️” she tweeted the morning of August 19. And when she didn’t receive adequate responses to her important inquiry, she asked again: “NO,IM NO KIDDING…COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️” she tweeted 20 minutes later. To be fair: It’s a good idea! Things weren’t looking good shortly after that, when Cher tweeted, “IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME WITH POST OFFICE 🙄”

Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

NO,IM NO KIDDING...COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME

WITH POST OFFICE 🙄 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Eventually, Cher took matters into her own hands and did some investigating. “OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite,” she tweeted. “I Said‘Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️” Okay, pause: Could you imagine picking up the phone and hearing, “Hi, this is Cher?” Anyway, back to the woman herself. “Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.‘NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check’😥” So sadly, you won’t be receiving your mail or buying stamps from an Oscar-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winning performer anytime soon. But don’t lose hope — the American Postal Workers Union replied to Cher’s last tweet, asking her to DM them and get involved in helping the Postal Service. Now that’s a collab we’ll be anxiously awaiting.

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”😥 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020