RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Chi Chi DeVayne Dead at 34

Photo: Getty Images

Chi Chi DeVayne, the charming self-proclaimed “cheap queen” whose drag career took off after her time on RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight, died at age 34 on August 20, according to Entertainment Weekly. Born Zavion Davenport, Chi Chi came to Drag Race from Shreveport, Louisiana, finishing in fourth place. Her performance on the season — including a passionate lip-sync to Jennifer Holliday’s “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and a win in the “Drag-Apella” music challenge — led her to be invited back on All Stars season three, where she finished in sixth place. DeVayne died after days in the hospital due to suspected kidney failure that inspired fans and fellow drag queens to raise funds for medical bills. Friends from the show remembered Chi Chi on social media: Kennedy Davenport tweeted, “I love you always chichi. My dancing angel.” Recent All Stars winner Shea Couleé tweeted, “I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over.”