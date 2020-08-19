Class Action Park Documentary Trailer: Amusement Parks, But Make It True Crime

Death by Wave Pool: brilliant band name, or most New Jersey way to die? In the trailer for Class Action Park, it’s the latter. As those who went and lived to tell the tale know, Action Park was a beloved ramshackle amusement park in New Jersey that operated from 1978 to 1996 that took a less-than-structurally-sound approach to its ride construction. It inspired the 2018 Johnny Knoxville movie Action Point, which mined the real-life park’s accident-prone history for comedic inspiration. The trailer for the new HBO Max documentary on the subject is replete with home video and advertising footage of children jumping off cliffs, shooting through water slides, and ambulances invariably arriving on the scene. As Chris Gethard quips, “nobody should ever be the second person to die in a wave pool. Close the fucking wave pool!” Action Park also had, perhaps not surprisingly, a shady, “criminal element.” Relive the happy memories when Class Action Park begins streaming on HBO Max on August 27.

