Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway referred generally to her four remotely-schooling children when she abruptly announced her resignation at the end of the month from the Trump Administration ahead of her upcoming scheduled RNC speech, and her husband George Conway might be stepping away from the Lincoln Project for reasons related vaguely to “family matters,” as he also revealed on Sunday, but one person is pretty sure she can pinpoint exactly what caused the pair to simultaneously step away from their respective careers on the same day.

“Look what I did! Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen,” Claudia Conway said in a series of TikTok videos posted this evening. “Look at what I did.” The 15-year-old TikToker, who has dubbed herself a “radical agnostic liberal/leftist” has been putting her conservative parents’, and in particular her mother’s, feet to the political fire online all summer over police protests, Black Lives Matter, and any number of Trump policies, only going silent when she was forced to delete her TikTok, though she was back at it again by July 18.

On Saturday, Claudia Conway had tweeted about her desire to seek emancipation from her parents, and earlier in the day on Sunday, she posted on TikTok and Twitter that she was temporarily stepping away from social media all together.

“Ya’ll, I know I said I was taking a break, but um…um…um..um…,” the teen said in response to her mother’s resignation. The caption on her reaction video about her father’s tweet announcing his decision to leave the Lincoln Project reads: “the power that i hold. i - they think this is gonna stop me from getting emancipated? NANSHAJAB BYE.”

In a subsequent text post, Claudia Conway concluded, “words are not enough to express my love for my following. you are all amazing. thank you for the support and love. may you feel my love and peace back. i am taking a break to process this recent news and to stabilize my mental health. i love you. i love you. i love you.”