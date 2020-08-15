Photo: CBS

Four years ago, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert resurrected The Colbert Report’s Stephen Colbert for a little presidential campaign comedy. 2016 feels like a century and 400 internet cycles ago, so we’re going to go ahead and assume the late-night host is going fully earnest for this year’s upcoming Democratic National Convention episodes, especially since he’ll be taking Late Show live for the occasion. Pulling off live remote interviews will be, as Colbert joked this week, “a technical nightmare and an emotional minefield,” and that’s without a meta character element layered on top.

According to Deadline, Colbert will be joined by a new political interviewee for every night of the 2020 DNC, which runs from Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20. On Monday he’ll be joined by Susan Rice, Tuesday Elizabeth Warren will stop by, and Wednesday evening Stephen will welcome Bernie Sanders. Hillary Clinton will be Late Show’s guest on Thursday, the evening Joe Biden is set to accept the Democratic nomination for president. And if that wasn’t enough of a technical nightmare and an emotional minefield for you, Stephen Colbert plans to do it all again in two weeks, when the Republican National Convention rolls around.