Come Play Trailer: What If the Babadook Was in an iPad?

The “Wells for Boys” boy has come a long way from gazing wistfully in the backyard and breaking up Adam Driver’s marriage. Now, he’s starring in the horror movie Come Play, about a nonverbal child with autism who is singled out by a creepypasta-style monster named Larry. Larry “just wants a friend” and makes the leap from the boy’s tablet to the real world, where he stalks him, his friends, and his parents, one of whom is Gillian Jacobs. The “children’s story” that Larry creepy-crawls his way out of is called “Misunderstood Monsters,” and has spooky, blotchy, black-and-white illustrations of the creature lurking in doorways trying to summon the boy away from his parents. It’s basically Babadook but for screen time, and it’s in theaters Halloween. If it doesn’t seem like your cup of tea “that’s because it’s not for you. Because you have everything.”