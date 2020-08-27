Cordae (Minus the YBN) and Roddy Ricch Drop New Single ‘Gifted’

Two rappers from the 2019 XXL freshmen class, Cordae and Roddy Ricch, have reunited one year later for “Gifted.” A Chance the Rapper–tinged bop with an Ant Clemons intro, Roddy and Cordae establish themselves as relatable but inspirational with this new track. “I got a whole lot of people that’s been counting on me / Got this bad lil’ shorty going down on the dick,” Cordae passes the chorus to Ricch. “I met shorty and we connected like Wifi / Hopped in the Phantom, disappeared like ‘voilà’.” Cordae’s skills as a chameleon shine. To wrap it all up in a nice little bow, the song has a Cole Bennett–directed music video. “Gifted” is Cordae’s first release since silently dropping the “YBN” from his name, representing his crew with rappers YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay. He’s been focused on recording, protesting police violence, and supporting his girlfriend, tennis star Naomi Osaka, as she boycotted the 2020 Western & Southern Open on August 26. Which happened to be Cordae’s 23rd birthday. It’s his birthday, but we got “Gifted”?Throw homie a stream above.

