Jake Paul Is Going to Fight for His Right to Party Amid a Pandemic

Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Despite mea culpas from numerous YouTube stars who have regretted their non-quarantined behavior during the coronavirus pandemic, Jake Paul, that guy who is just always there, is not among them. In a new interview with Insider, Paul explained that he doesn’t regret throwing a bunch of raging house parties at his home in Calabasas over the past few weeks, and he wouldn’t commit to saying if he intends to host more in the future. “I don’t know what to think of it, to be honest. I don’t think anyone really does,” Paul said about the state’s rising COVID-19 cases. “No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.” Calabasas mayor Alicia Weintraub, who previously expressed “outrage” over Paul’s events, confirmed to Insider that “financial penalties” will likely be issued if another party occurs. Perhaps the same amount as his criminal trespassing charge?