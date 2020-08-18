Local Italian Man Writes Coronavirus Memoir

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Your mom’s book club better hydrate and prepare some slides. Andrew Cuomo will be releasing a memoir, titled American Crisis, which chronicles his time as New York’s governor during the coronavirus pandemic. The AP reports that the book, scheduled to be released on October 13, will be a “revealing, behind-the-scenes account of his experience” leading the state through the historic epidemic, taking account all of those must-see press conferences and fights with his brother, Chris, on cable news. “It’s an important chronicle of this unprecedented moment in history, an urgent assessment of the factors that have and continue to impede our national response to a devastating health and economic catastrophe,” Cuomo’s publisher, Random House, teased, “and a powerful testament to true leadership in times of extreme crisis.” Younger people not fully complying and refusing to make a preorder: YOU ARE WRONG!

We’re excited to share this new book from Governor Andrew Cuomo, 'American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic', on sale October 13, 2020.



Available now for preorder everywhere books are sold! More via @AP: https://t.co/kedOBJ9fPs pic.twitter.com/6XGEMgaX77 — Crown Publishing (@CrownPublishing) August 18, 2020