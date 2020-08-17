The Coronavirus Is Headed to This Is Us Season Five

Photo: NBC

If you thought nothing could be more cataclysmic than Kevin and Randall’s no-holds-barred emotional brawl on this spring’s This Is Us season four finale, well, that might still be true (it was a savage sibling fight!) but just barely. That’s what we’re assuming, anyway, now that creator Dan Fogelman has confirmed the hit NBC sitcom will, in fact, take on the coronavirus pandemic in the show’s upcoming fifth season.

“Yes on Covid,” Fogelman tweeted on Sunday in response to a fan’s questions. “We’ve decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters.” Despite the new global pandemic, however, he says the show will stay its previously-established narrative course: “Same planned ending. Same route to get there.”

Viewers will likely have to wait a while to find out how the series will address the pandemic, though, as Fogelman also tweeted that the show doesn’t have a return date set for production or for the new season to air. Whenever it does, though, plan on your masks getting absolutely soaked with tears.