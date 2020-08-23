Danbury, Connecticut Names Sewage Plant After John Oliver

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In a recent episode of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver dressed down the city of Danbury, Connecticut. Now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Danbury’s Mayor Mark Boughton has announced via Facebook video that the town will officially rename their local waste treatment facility the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. “Why?,” Boughton explains. “Because it’s full of crap, just like you, John.”

But, as in Oliver’s initial roast of Danbury, the town’s decision to forever associate sewers with the HBO star seems to be mostly light-hearted ribbing. In Last Week Tonight’s recent episode about issues in jury selection that disproportionately exclude people of color, Oliver singled out Danbury in a non-sequitur aside after discussing technological errors that failed to draw jurors from the Connecticut towns of Hartford and New Britain for years.

“Those two missing cities accounted for 63%of African Americans in the district, and 68% of the Hispanic population, which is horrible,” says Oliver. “Because, if you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, fuck Danbury!”

Oliver does go on to shout out the town’s railway museum and “historic Hearthstone Castle,” but admittedly concludes: “Danbury, Connecticut can eat my whole ass.” While the town neglected to take the host up on his offer, they have instead opted to forever link John Oliver and the asses of Danbury, Conn. in perpetuity. Or, as the caption to Mayor Boughton’s announcement puts it, “John Oliver, don’t mess with Danbury.”