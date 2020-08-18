Dancing With the Stars Reveals Season 29 Premiere Date

Photo: ABC

Make up for all the pandemic exercise you haven’t done by watching your fave celebrities sweat it out on national television. Dancing With the Stars returns in all its sequined glory on September 14, 2020. The 29th season’s pro dancers were announced on Good Morning America Tuesday, featuring new and familiar faces. Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe return while professional dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will each two-step with a celeb for the first time, filling in for faves Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, who are taking time off for their pregnancies. Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater are also taking the dance floor this season. In June, we learned former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is following in the footsteps of last season’s winner, Bachelorette Hannah Brown. The rest of the celebrity dancers will be announced at a later date, while the dynamic duos will be revealed during the premiere. This season of the show is a little different, and it’s not just because a pandemic is raging around us. Tyra Banks takes over as host for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in a move toward a “creative new direction.” You bet she’s gonna want to see some smizing. Find out which musicians, pro sports players, and — in last year’s case — former White House employees can shake it when Dancing With the Stars premieres September 14.