Requiem for a beach. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Darren Aronofsky may love scarves, but apparently he is also interested in the less scarf-friendly world of lifeguarding. Per Deadline, Aronofsky and his production company Protozoa Pictures alongside Searchlight TV are developing a TV series based on New York Magazine’s very own article “Boss of the Beach,” which focuses on the bumpy history and controversy around Peter Stein, the head of the New York City lifeguard corps. David Gauvey Herbert wrote the article and is executive producing the series, which is still looking for a writer to head up the adaptation. The series will cover roughly the same territory as the article, which focuses on the various controversies surrounding Stein’s lucrative decades-long tenure. We assume the world’s New York-iest actors — Bobby Cannavale? Jon Bernthal? — are all trying on swimsuits to audition now.