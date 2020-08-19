There are so many movie stars in Death on the Nile, all this trailer really has to do is list them one by one, which is pretty much what it does, all while set to a slowed-down Depeche Mode cover for some reason. After hanging out with movie stars on a train in Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot has switched over to boating this time around, moving on to one of Agatha Christie’s other most famous murder mysteries. The central mystery kicks off with a scandal wherein Armie Hammer (gifting the world with quite the mustache of his own) leaves Emma Mackey (Sex Education’s not–Margot Robbie) for Gal Gadot. But there are plenty of other suspects in the cast, which includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The movie is set to come out in theaters on October 23, which, well, let’s hope that Poirot has cooked up a solution to COVID safety too.

