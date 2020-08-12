Disney World Is Opening a COVID-19 Testing Center For Park Employees

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck are clearly jazzed about the COVID-19 testing center. Photo: TNS via Getty Images

Like a bolt out of the blue, a COVID-19 testing center will be installed at the most magical place on earth. Per Apple News, Disney World is finally installing a COVID-19 testing center for park employees, after repeated requests from Actors’ Equity, the park’s union, to do so. As of now, only one testing center will open at Disney’s main gate office complex in Kissimmee, Florida near Animal Kingdom.

According to the website used to sign up for appointments, testing is available for “Disney cast members, operating participant employees, and family members.” “Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose while in your vehicle, supervised by trained medical personnel,” says the site. “Results are delivered within 3-5 business days. You will receive an email notification when results are available. Once you receive the email, return to this site and logon to view and print your lab report.”

Actors’ Equity has been pressuring Disney World, which recently scaled back its hours of operation, to provide on site testing for its employees, going so far as to file a grievance with Disney after its members were not recalled from furlough due to the union’s firm demand about testing. “We have been consistent that testing is an important part of ensuring a safe workplace for Equity performers, and today, I’m pleased to see that Disney World has agreed,” said Actors’ Equity Association president Kate Shindle in a statement. “With the news that Disney will make testing available for Equity performers and others in the park, I’m happy to announce that Equity’s executive committee has signed a memorandum of understanding with Disney for Equity performers to return.” While it’s absolutely a win for park employees that COVID-19 testing is now readily available, we still recommend you stay 6 feet away from your favorite Disney parks employees. Even the ones in full body suits.