Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

If this year’s extremely important presidential election wasn’t enough to get you to tune in for the national conventions, maybe a little Billy Porter can sweeten the deal? Some Maggie Rogers to entice you to watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accept the nom? According to Variety, the 2020 Democratic National Convention announced its musical performers Friday, including Billie Eilish, John Legend, The Chicks, Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, and Stephen Stills, all set to perform during next week’s four-day event.

“In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions. It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president,” 2020 DNC Program Executive Stephen Cutter said in a statement. “These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”

While the convention did not specifically say whether Billie, Billy, and the gang will perform remotely or on-location, the ongoing coronavirus quarantine likely necessitates virtual sets, rather than actual stage time at Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center, where the convention is headquartered. Eilish tweeted that her performance will take place on Wednesday, August 19, sometime during the convention’s nightly airing between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST. The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday, August 17 and runs through Thursday, August 20; you can read more about it here.