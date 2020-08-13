Dolly Parton to Save Christmas With New Holiday Album

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

At this point, we’re surely not getting out of this pandemic before the end of the year, but here’s something to keep up your Christmas spirit: Dolly Parton will release her first holiday album in 30 years, A Holly Dolly Christmas, on October 2, Billboard revealed in a new cover story. The album will feature both holiday classics and new songs — one of which will soundtrack a Netflix movie of the same name, Christmas on the Square, in which Parton reportedly also plays an angel, because of course. “As the scripture says, ‘To whom much is given, much is required,’” Parton told Billboard, explaining her goal of making people happy. “So I look at my life every day and think that God expects it of me.” And we are grateful for her! Parton’s last album was her 2018 soundtrack to the movie Dumplin’; her 1990 holiday album was the covers collection Home for Christmas.