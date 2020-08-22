Drew Barrymore Has Big Plans for Her Corpse

Photo: Mike Pont/Getty Images

Human ray of sunshine Drew Barrymore is weeks away from launching her own talk show after Netflix cruelly ate the brains and canceled Santa Clarita Diet, and, given the sheer number of family anecdotes she can pull from, we have a feeling that her transition to TV host will be just fine. In a new interview on Hot Ones, Barrymore confirmed a delightful, folkloric rumor about her grandfather John Barrymore: His body was indeed stolen from the morgue in the 1940s by his pals W.C. Fields, Errol Flynn, and Sadakichi Hartmann for one last epic night on the town. “Not only yes,” she said, “but there have been cinematic interpretations of that.” (Please look up 1981’s S.O.B.) And Barrymore, too, hopes that magic can be replicated with her corpse when the time comes. “I will say this, I hope my friends do the same for me. That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up, let’s have a few last rounds,” she explained. “I think death comes with so much morose sadness and I understand that, but if it’s okay, just for me, if everybody could be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference.” We’d like to select Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Adam Sandler in drag for the job.