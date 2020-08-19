Comedy Central Cancels Drunk History After 6 Booze-Soaked Seasons

RIP Drunk History Photo: YouTube

You might want to sit down and pour yourself a drink before you read this. After 6 seasons of alcohol infused history lessons, Drunk History is no more. Per Variety, the recently aired 6th season of the Comedy Central show will be the series last. Before the global pandemic, Drunk History was in pre-production, having been renewed for a 7th season last year. According to Variety, Comedy Central has chosen to cancel the beloved series as it makes a concerted effort “to move away from live-actions scripted shows in favor of adult animation.” Now that Drunk History has been cancelled and The Other Two and South Side have moved to HBO Max, there are two remaining scripted live-action shows on Comedy Central: “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” and “Corporate,” which began airing its third and final season in July.

Over the course of its run Drunk History scored 17 Emmy nominations, with one win for Outstanding Costumes - Variety Program or Special. This year, it’s nominated for three Emmy’s, including Best Variety Sketch Program. While Drunk History has been cancelled by Comedy Central, its creator, Derek Waters, has not, and still retains a first look deal with the network which he signed when Drunk History was renewed for it’s 7th season. Drunk History leaves behind a slew of celebrity hosts including but not limited to Tiffany Haddish, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Maya Rudolph, Will Ferrell, and Tessa Thompson. Coming after the news that Netflix canceled Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act this week, one must wonder whether we’ll ever laugh again post-pandemic. Sigh, guess we’ll have to find a new way to learn about the War of 1812.