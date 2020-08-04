Dua Lipa to Remix Future Nostalgia With Help From Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson

Quarantine’s hardest-working pop star, Dua Lipa, announced today that she’s dropping Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album later this month. The album, exactly as its title suggests, will feature remixes of every song from Lipa’s sophomore record, Future Nostalgia, produced by the Blessed Madonna. Club Future Nostalgia includes the previously announced “Levitating” remix, featuring Missy Elliott and Madonna, and the newly announced remix of “Physical,” featuring Gwen Stefani and remixed by Mark Ronson. If you’re not already overwhelmed by the number and variety of artists in the announcement, take a look at Lipa’s cover art on Instagram, which may convince you that all album announcements should come with a collage. Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album is out on August 21 and “Levitating” is out on August 14.
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage