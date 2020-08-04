Dua Lipa to Remix Future Nostalgia With Help From Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson

View this post on Instagram

CLUB FUTURE NOSTALGIA THE REMIX ALBUM W THE BLESSED MADONNA COMING AUGUST 21ST - LEVITATING AUGUST 14TH - FEATURING MISSY ELLIOTT & MADONNA - PHYSICAL FT. GWEN STEFANI REMIXED BY MARK RONSON +++ ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES AND MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!! C YA SOON ❤️