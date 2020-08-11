If you don’t want to see Dua Lipa deliver her first late-night monologue, don’t stay up, don’t sit down, don’t start caring about Kimmel now. The singer is the latest celeb to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! during Kimmel’s summer vacation and, well, for her first hosting gig, she handled it like a pro. “You know that song your kid listened to, like, 5,000 times trying to perfect a dance on TikTok?,” she asks viewers at home. “That was me. You’re welcome. And I’m sorry. Jimmy and I actually just switched jobs for the night. Right now, I’m here, and he’s performing for thousands of people at a dance hall in Berlin, in a very tight tank top.”

In addition to interviewing her pop predecessor Gwen Stefani later in the evening, Lipa also allowed herself to get lightly roasted by a cadre of elderly music fans responding to her music and looks directly to her face. “That’s terrible,” one woman muses over a yellow tartan crop top. “If I had a daughter, I wouldn’t want her to go out in that.” Said another reviewer, “It looks like she’s trying too hard.” When it comes to hosting late-night TV, however, she’s kind of trying the perfect amount.