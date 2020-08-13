Dua Lipa, Missy Elliott, Madonna Take ‘Levitating’ Higher on Remix

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

The album is called Future Nostalgia for a reason. Dua Lipa dropped a new remix of “Levitating,” a track off her second album, featuring pop icons Missy Elliott and Madonna and remixed by the Blessed Madonna. Lipa and Madonna split verses on an energized version of the track, with Missy Elliott adding a playful rap in the bridge. (Missy whispers “I can be your girl if you keep it private” and yes, we agree to the terms.) It’s the first track off Lipa’s upcoming remix album Club Future Nostalgia, out August 28 and also featuring a promised Mark Ronson remix of “Hallucinating” with Gwen Stefani. The party continues tomorrow August 14, when the video for the “Levitating” remix drops.