RIP! NBCUniversal Cancels E! News

Variety reports that after almost thirty years of celebrity and entertainment coverage, E! News has been canceled by NBCUniversal. This news comes only a year after the show announced in August 2019 that it would transition from a nightly show based in L.A. to a morning show based in New York — a change which involved layoffs of 20–25 members of the show’s Los Angeles staff. In October of 2019, host Giuliana Rancic announced that she would be leaving the show (again). The New York-based morning show began airing in January 2020 and was hosted by Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, before it was shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in March. E! News has aired over 7,500 episodes since its inception in 1991, and in that time it has had several hosts including Maria Menounos and Ryan Seacrest. Two other shows under the E! entertainment umbrella — Pop of the Morning and In the Room — have also been canceled. Variety writes, “The cancellations will translate to layoffs within the New York-based production team, which is fewer than 10 people big. The extent of layoffs are unclear, but a source familiar with the situation says that the company is trying to place some of those staffers in other positions within the network.” There is no word on how the cancelation of the E! brand’s flagship show will affect its red carpet coverage. Sounds like NBCUniversal is really trying to tighten things up.