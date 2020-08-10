Photo: Matthias Nareyek/WireImage

Seeing as how Elle Fanning currently stars in Hulu’s The Great and the platform had such Golden Globe-winning success last year with Patricia Arquette and Joey King’s The Act, it was only a matter of time before someone thought to combine the two into a new, hopefully award-worthy scripted true crime show. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fanning will star in Hulu’s upcoming limited series The Girl From Plainville about Michelle Carter and the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

Based on an Esquire article by Jesse Barron, the show reportedly revisits the widely-debated “texting suicide” case that resulted in Carter’s June 2017 conviction for involuntary manslaughter in Roy’s death by suicide; she was released from prison in January after serving roughly 11 months of a 15-month sentence.

The Post screenwriter Liz Hannah and Dr. Death EP Patrick Macmanus will co-showrun and executive produce the show. Barron and Erin Lee Carr, director of the HBO documentary about the case, I Love You, Now Die, will serve as consulting producers.