my single is dropping

FKA Twigs and 645AR Are the Couple Only Quarantine Could Give Us

By

FKA Twigs is one of the most stunning performers in music right now, building grand, experimental R&B and pop around her airy, delicate voice. 645AR is a performer whose voice could also be called “airy” and “delicate,” but he uses it for different purposes — namely to create viral rap songs that could be trolling but could also be totally serious. In a pairing that could only come out of our collective broken brains during this pandemic, FKA Twigs is featured on 645AR’s new song “Sum Bout You,” which amounts to a little over two minutes of you wondering what, exactly, you’re listening to. In the video, 645AR happens upon Twigs’s webcam-performer account and falls down a rabbit hole of upgrades because, well, it’s FKA Twigs. (There’s also an actual rabbit mask — don’t say we didn’t warn you.)

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
FKA Twigs Links Up With Viral Rapper 645AR for ‘Sum Bout U’