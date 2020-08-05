Former Ellen DJ Tony Okungbowa Says He Felt ‘Toxicity’ on Set

Photo: Getty Images

Tony Okungbowa, known as DJ Tony, spoke out about his experience on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where he worked as resident DJ for several years. Okungbowa, posting on Instagram, wrote that during his time on the show as “on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007-2013” he “did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment.” He added that he stands with fellow former employees of the show “in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.” Many former employees of Ellen have spoken out in recent weeks against what they describe as a culture of “racism, fear and intimidation,” including sexual misconduct, on the show. The show is now under investigation by its parent company WarnerMedia. Degeneres reached out to employees of her show with an email last week, apologizing and writing that “people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop.”