Fred Armisen Can Impersonate Everyone in Your Zoom Meeting

Fresh off the announcement that he’ll be starring in a new Showtime comedy this fall alongside John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker, Fred Armisen showed up on Thursday’s Tonight Show to have maybe the most purposely awkward late-night chat of the week with his old friend Jimmy Fallon. After two solid minutes of the pair repeatedly going over the fact that Fallon said “He stars in a new movie” and Armisen said “We got it” for post-production purposes, there’s a nonsensical discussion involving “tie machines” and Dave Chappelle, followed by Armisen showing off a few of the Zoom impressions he’s been working on in quarantine. Those impressions include “A Guy Who Is Pretending to Listen, But You Can Tell in His Face Expression That He’s Only Concerned With His Look That He’s Listening,” “When There’s a Work Zoom Meeting and the Person Leading the Meeting Has a Tone Where They’re Excited But They Don’t Let the Volume Go Up,” and finally, “People Ironically Talking About the Art Behind Him Like They’re in Someone Else’s House.” Armisen has always been a chameleon when it comes to everything from accents to extremely specific impersonations, so it’s absolutely no surprise that he knows how to nail everyone in every Zoom meeting too.

Related