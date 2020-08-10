A George Carlin Documentary Directed by Judd Apatow Is in the Works

Carlin Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Stand-up-comedy icon George Carlin is the subject of a new documentary series in the works from Judd Apatow. HBO announced today that Apatow, alongside his collaborator Michael Bonfiglio, is attached to direct a two-part documentary about the late comedian, which will feature “a unique mix of conversations with Carlin’s family and friends, material from his stand-up specials, TV appearances, and personal archive,” according to a press release from the cable network. Teddy Leifer is attached as an executive producer.

Also serving as executive producer is Carlin’s daughter, Kelly. “Having been the public keeper of my dad’s legacy these last 12 years, I’ve dreamt of the right people appearing at the right moment to give the documentary telling of my father’s story what it deserves — an honoring of his comedic genius and unique cultural impact, while not shying away from his personal struggles and humanity,” she said in the release. “I’m thrilled that Jerry Hamza and I have teamed up with Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio, and Teddy Leifer to make it happen now. May the comedy gods smile up at us as we endeavor to share my dad’s heart, mind, and genius with the world.”

Apatow previously directed a two-part HBO documentary about Garry Shandling, titled The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, which premiered in 2018. In addition to the Shandling documentary, Apatow edited the 2019 book It’s Garry Shandling’s Book, which features excerpts from Shandling’s journals, as well as interviews with many people who knew and worked with the late comedian. Bonfiglio is also behind an upcoming Patrice O’Neal documentary in the works at Comedy Central. About this new project, Apatow said in the release, “George Carlin’s work becomes more relevant every day. It is an honor to be given the opportunity to tell the story of his life and work.”