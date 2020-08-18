Hasan Minhaj Announces the End of Patriot Act

Minhaj on Patriot Act. Photo: Netflix

Hasan Minhaj’s late-night-ish Netflix show, Patriot Act, has come to an end on the streaming network. On Twitter today, Minhaj announced that the show will not move forward on Netflix. “@patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game,” Minhaj wrote. “My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched.” Patriot Act debuted on Netflix in October 2018 and has aired a total of 39 episodes since launch; prior to that, Minhaj worked as a correspondent on The Daily Show.

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

The late-night format hasn’t had much luck on Netflix, and Minhaj is just the latest example of a series the streaming network gave a shot but ultimately canceled. In October 2017, Netflix canceled Chelsea Handler’s talk show, Chelsea, after two seasons, and then in August 2018, Michelle Wolf’s series The Break and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale were both canceled several months after both series premiered.