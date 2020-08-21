Photo: Getty Images for Neuro Brands

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum has requested an emergency hearing to get permission to bring her kids to Germany where she’s filming the newest season of Germany’s Next Top Model. Klum claims in the emergency filing that her ex-husband, singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, refuses to let their four kids travel to Germany with her due to the global pandemic. “I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States,” Klum wrote in her declaration obtained by People.

Klum claims that the pair’s four children spend the majority of time with her and not their father. “Henry’s time with our children is sporadic at best,” she writes in the declaration. She also notes that Seal has “a British passport” allowing him to be able ” to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so,” she wrote. “I tried to work this out with Henry directly to no avail,” Klum wrote, adding she is willing to change their previous agreed upon custody schedule in order to make this work. The divorced couple’s eldest daughter Leni also submitted a declaration to court, saying she wants to go to Germany with her mother, noting that the circumstances are “not ideal at all” but optimistic that they can “come up with a plan and agreement as a family.”