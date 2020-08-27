Da’Vine Joy Randolph aka Cherise, the would be star of High Fidelity Season 2 Photo: Getty Images

If your heart was beginning to heal from the devastating news that Hulu was canceling High Fidelity after one season, then get ready for it to break all over again. In an interview with The L.A. Times, Kingsley Ben-Adir who played “Mac” on the series revealed that season 2 of the recently axed series would have seen Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s character, Cherise, take center stage of the series, following her exploits making a band, and digging into her top 5 heartbreaks of all time. “Annoyingly, Season 2 was really gonna be a Cherise-focused season,” said Ben-Adair. “She [Da’Vine Joy Randolph] was gonna become the lead of the show, and the story was leaning toward being about where she’d come from, her heartbreaks and her family background. And they stopped it just as that was about to happen.”

After High Fidelity’s cancellation, Zoe Kravitz took to Instagram to express her disappointment about the situation, shrewdly noting how Hulu was cancelling one of its only series led by a woman of color. “It’s cool,” Kravitz wrote in a comment on Instagram. “At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.” In the interview promoting his upcoming roles in The Comey Rule and One Night In Miami, Ben-Adair spoke about how rare it was to tell a Black love story screen. “It’s a little bit heartbreaking because we were playing this Black couple onscreen but no one goes to jail, and no one’s brother or dad is in prison. We were just two Black people in love, and we never spoke about that fact. It’s important for all people to see Black people represented in a way where it’s just like, ‘We’re just normal, we just do regular things too.’” Sigh, so you’re telling me we could have had a whole season further exploring the concept of Black love with Da’Vine Joy Randolph being hilarious and heart breaking and belting her face off at the center, but Hulu said no? I hate it here.