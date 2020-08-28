Hot Priest Wears a Hoodie in the New His Dark Materials Trailer

Well, we finally know what the titular “His Dark Material” of His Dark Materials is: It’s Andrew Scott’s charcoal-gray, cotton zip-up hoodie, as seen in the most interesting, least-action-packed millisecond of the new His Dark Materials season-two teaser. In this new footage, above, we see the Magisterium looking as generically evil as ever, we see some Dust swirling around Ruth Wilson’s primly evil head and we get some glimpses of Lyra in Mary Malone’s quantum physics lab in Our Universe’s Oxford. There’s still the question of Will Parry’s cat, Moxie: Will she be CGI like the daemons? Or played by a real-cat actor because she’s a real cat? This trailer gives us plenty of guns and ships and special knives but not enough of Will Parry’s cat, if you ask us. There’s also a newer, albeit still vague, premiere date: November. November what? That is knowledge that only the witches know.

The first trailer for the upcoming season, below, debuted at July 23’s Comic-Con@Home panel for the joint HBO and BBC show. It marked the first look at new cast members, including Scott, who briefly appeared as John Parry, with no lines, in season one, along with Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi and Simone Kirby as Dr. Mary Malone. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is even reuniting with her Fleabag scene partner and joining the show — not in her dream role as Lyra, of course, but voicing Parry’s daemon, Scott confirmed on the online panel. The adaptation will pick up with James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel and Dafne Keen’s Lara exploring a new world and trying to reunite a boy with his father.