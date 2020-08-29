Hollywood Mourns the Passing of Chadwick Boseman

Between his string of memorable historical biopics, and his Marvel cinematic adventures, modern movie-goers knew the late Chadwick Boseman as one of Hollywood’s true stars. On Friday, following the confirmation of the actor’s death at the age of 43 following a four-year-long battle with colon cancer, Boseman was memorialized by his fellow performers and creators, along with his many fans, on social media.
“This is a crushing blow,” tweeted director Jordan Peele. Wrote Boseman’s Marvel colleague Chris Evans, “Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create.” Wrote director Ava DuVernay, “May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so.”
“Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity,” tweeted Viola Davis, Boseman’s costar in their upcoming film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. “It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you…Rest well prince.” Disney head Robert Iger remembered the actor as an “extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met” on Twitter.