Photo: Instagram/iamcardib

Whether it’s BTS or Taylor Swift, Blackpink or Future and Lil Uzi Vert, any artist releasing new music during the quarantine deserves a medal, if you ask us. Firstly, they somehow waded through their quarantine fog to create it. Secondly, it gives us all something to look forward to. On Sunday night, Cardi B kicked off 24 hours of anticipation for fans holding their breath for new music. “I’ve got an announcement to make tomorrow,” she promised in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter, along with a tongue pop. Not only did Cardi eventually come through, it turns out she came through with Megan Thee Stallion, the pair announcing their first collaboration, a single titled “WAP,” is due out on Friday.

“Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap,” Cardi tweeted Monday evening. In May, the remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” featuring Beyoncé hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the rapper’s first number one hit. Meanwhile, “WAP” will be Cardi’s first song as a lead, rather than a featured, artist since 2019’s “Press.” Every day in quarantine might feel like a century, but at least you only have, let’s see, four centuries until you can hear what we truly hope and pray will be a summer banger.